Ind vs Eng 2nd Test | India opt to bat; Rajat Patidar, Shoaib Bashir handed debuts

February 02, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

England have handed a maiden Test cap to Shoaib Bashir, who replaces injured Jack Leach

PTI

Debutant Shoaib Bashir receives his Test cap from Jack Leach prior to day one of the 2nd Test Match between India and England at ACA-VDCA Stadium on February 02, 2024 in Visakhapatnam, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against England in the second Test on Friday.

Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut with the hosts also bringing in spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar for K.L. Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

England have also handed a maiden Test cap to Shoaib Bashir, who replaces injured Jack Leach while veteran pacer James Anderson comes in place of Mark Wood.

India trail the five-match series 0-1.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

CONNECT WITH US