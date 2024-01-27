ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Eng 1st Test | India all out for 436, take 190-run lead on Day 3

January 27, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Hyderabad

Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79

PTI

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel run between the wickets during the third day of first Test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India produced a dominant batting effort to score 436 in reply to England's 246 on day three of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 421 for 7, Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big 190-run first innings lead over the visitors.

Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores

England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs (Ben Stokes 70; Ravindra Jadeja 3/88, R Ashwin 3/68).

India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79).

