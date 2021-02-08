Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 4 | India all out for 337 in reply to England's 578

Chennai

08 February 2021 11:32 IST

Rishabh Pant top scored for the hosts with a breezy 91, while Washington Sundar (85 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73) provided hefty contributions to the tally.

India were all out for 337 in their first innings on Monday, a deficit of 241 runs, in reply to England's mammoth 578 on the penultimate day of the opening Test at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Dom Bess was England's most successful bowler returning 4-76, while Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and James Anderson claimed two wickets apiece.

