Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 4 | India all out for 337 in reply to England's 578

Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the first cricket test match against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India were all out for 337 in their first innings on Monday, a deficit of 241 runs, in reply to England's mammoth 578 on the penultimate day of the opening Test at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant top scored for the hosts with a breezy 91, while Washington Sundar (85 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73) provided hefty contributions to the tally.

Dom Bess was England's most successful bowler returning 4-76, while Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and James Anderson claimed two wickets apiece.

