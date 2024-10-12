GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs BAN third T20I: Indian batsmen on a rampage, scores highest total in T20I by an ICC member team

India’s previous highest score in T20 internationals was 260 for 5 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Updated - October 12, 2024 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are seen during the third T20 international against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are seen during the third T20 international against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Indian batsmen were on a rampage and took the Bangladesh bowlers by the scruff of the neck and scored a massive 297 for 6 during their thrid and final T20 international in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

India finished second in the highest total of the Twenty20 Internationals behind Nepal’s 314 for 3 which they scored in the Asian Games 2023 against Mongolia.

India lost Abhishek Sharma (4) with the score at 23 in 2.1 overs. Then it was Sanju Samson (111 off 47 balls) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35 balls) who started to score freely and punished Bangladesh bowlers all round the park.

After the loss of both Samson and Suryakumar, Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) and Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls) continued from where they left and scored freely. Each and every Bangladesh bowler went for runs.

Among Bangladesh bowlers, Mahmudullah (1 for 26), Mustafizur Rahman (1 for 51) and Tazim Hasan Sakib (3 for 66) were the wicket-takers.

India’s previous highest score in T20 internationals was 260 for 5 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Published - October 12, 2024 09:01 pm IST

