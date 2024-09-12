India vs Bangladesh test series: Pacer Shoriful Islam misses India tour due to injury

Bangladesh paceman Shoriful Islam will miss the two-test series in India this month with a groin injury he suffered in Pakistan, the cricket board said on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Bangladesh are on a high after winning both tests in Pakistan, where they registered their first test series victory against their Asian rivals.

Shoriful, 23, claimed three wickets in the first test in Rawalpindi but missed the second match with the injury.

"Left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said after naming a 16-member squad for the India tour.

Uncapped Jaker Ali Anik has been drafted in as the second wicketkeeper even though Litton Das, who smashed a match-winning century in the second test against Pakistan, is set to retain the keeping gloves.

The first test in Chennai begins on September 19, while the second match is scheduled in Kanpur from September 27.

India is at the top of the World Test Championship standings and is second in the ICC's official test rankings, seven places above Bangladesh.

After facing Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma's India will host New Zealand for three matches before flying to Australia for a five-test series.

Sqaud

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)