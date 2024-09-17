GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs BAN Test series: Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style compared to Dravid but that’s no problem, says Rohit Sharma

Gautam Gambhir had taken charge of the team in July and the team will be playing its first Test in his tenure.

Updated - September 17, 2024 02:49 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Captain Rohit Sharma addresses the media on the eve of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on September 17, 2024.

Captain Rohit Sharma addresses the media on the eve of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) said head coach Gautam Gambhir's style is different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid but insisted that he has a good understanding with the new appointee.

Rohit was addressing the media ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh beginning in Chennai on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

"Obviously Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey were a different team and it is only acceptable that the new support staff will bring different perspective," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

"New coaching staff has different style but there is no problem. Good understanding is important, and I have that with Gambhir," he added on his dynamics with the new head coach.

Gambhir had taken charge of the team in July and the team will be playing its first Test in his tenure.

Published - September 17, 2024 02:46 pm IST

