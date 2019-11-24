Cricket

India beats Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Pink ball Test, complete series rout

Virat Kohli, right, and other teammates congratulate Umesh Yadav, second left, for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain during the third day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, right, and other teammates congratulate Umesh Yadav, second left, for the dismissal of Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain during the third day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

India had earlier won the first Test.

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the Day/Night Test to complete series sweep here on Saturday.

After skittling out Bangladesh for 103 on the first day of the second Test, India declared their first innings at 347 for nine.

Bangladesh were required to bat out of their skin in the second innings to save the match but they couldn’t do so as India bowled out the visitors for 195 runs to register win in the historic match. Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday didn’t come out to bat.

India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 106 and (Mushfiqur Rahim 74, Mahmudullah retired hurt 39; Umesh Yadav 5/53, Ishant Sharma 4/56).

India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
cricket
Test cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 2:16:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-bangladesh-test-in-kolkata/article30067651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY