India vs Bangladesh second Test | Shakib is available for selection: Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha

Amidst the persistent rumours surrounding the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan, who got hit on his finger during the first Test against India in Chennai, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the star all-rounder is available for selection for the second Test starting here on Friday.

“Regarding Shakib, there is no doubt, at the moment. I have not heard anything from the physio or anyone else. He is eligible for selection,” said Hathurasingha on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old left-hander batted only briefly during the practice session on Wednesday.

Form factor

When asked if there were concerns about Shakib’s form, who went wicketless in the first match and managed scores of only 32 and 25, the coach insisted it was not the case.

“I’m upset, not about his (Shakib’s) performance but our overall performance. We could have done better.

“I’m sure that he also thinks that he can perform better. We all know what he’s capable of. He batted well in the second innings but couldn’t go on. It is not because of a lack of pride. It’s the sheer quality of the opposition.”

Top-order blues

Following the 280-run defeat in the first match, the former Sri Lankan player highlighted the top-order batters’ failure to convert their starts as an area to work on.

“The concern is that what we talk about, whether we are able to do that in the middle. We have the Key Performance Indicators about what we want, and we normally talk about if you make a start, make it big.

“We are concerned that they are getting a start and getting out. I’m sure the players are more disappointed as well. We didn’t do justice to our talent or potential in the last game,” Hathurasingha remarked.

“Some of the guys got 30 balls. In cricket, it’s the hardest thing to get in. But then, India has been posing different challenges, and we know that as well. So we have to be better for longer,” he added.

