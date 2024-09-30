GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs BAN second Test: Indian bowlers restrict Bangladesh to 233

Resuming at 205 for 6, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets; Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 Test wickets.

Published - September 30, 2024 02:26 pm IST - Kanpur

PTI
Indian players celebrate a wicket on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on September 30, 2024.

Indian players celebrate a wicket on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test in Kanpur on Monday (September 30, 2024.

Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs.

Resuming at 205 for 6, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets in the post-lunch session.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) picked up three wickets, while Akash Deep (2/43), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Mohammed Siraj (2/57) shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 Test wickets.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45, Mohammed Siraj 2/57).

