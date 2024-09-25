India vs Bangladesh second Test | Akash Deep quietly making a mark with vital contributions

These are the early days of Akash Deep’s Test career, having played just two matches, but the pacer has quietly left a mark already through his vital contributions to the team’s victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his debut against England in Ranchi, he took three wickets in his first spell, which included knocking over Zak Crawley. He had, in fact, bowled Crawley once off a no-ball before making amends.

Then, against Bangladesh last week in Chennai, the 27-year-old rearranged Zakir Hasan’s and Mominul Haque’s stumps off successive deliveries, with the ball jagging back into the left-handers and breaching their defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream come true

“Playing for India is every kid’s dream. It is something to be proud of.

“But, I also see that it is a responsibility,” said Akash when asked about joining the National team when India is having one of its best pace attacks.

Ahead of a long winter in which India will play Tests over the next three months, including five in Australia, the Bengal fast bowler could be a key weapon in India’s pace arsenal, especially with uncertainty over Mohammed Shami’s comeback after an Achilles tendon surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a bowling style similar to Shami’s and the ability to move the ball both ways while attacking the stumps, Akash could be ready to take over from his state teammate when the time comes.

“When you are playing in place of bowlers who have contributed to the country, then, along with being proud, I feel that I have to do something for my country,” he said ahead of the second Test starting here on Friday.

On his journey so far and looking ahead, Akash commented that he is not looking too far ahead. “I have worked on my strengths and what I can add to my bowling. I have thought about a few things. When I play here, it is simple. I don’t put extra pressure on myself that I have to go to Australia or some other big series. I stay in the present and think about this match.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic rigour

The speedster praised the rigours of domestic cricket for preparing players for international cricket.

“The domestic structure is so good that when you reach here, you already know many things. So, you get an idea of your bowling and what you must do. I don’t find anything new here.”

Akash also praised Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and how he eased him into international cricket.

“When I came into the team, I had some hesitation and confusion about handling pressure. But (Rohit) bhaiya made things simple for me, that I didn’t know if I was playing domestic or international cricket,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.