India vs Bangladesh first Test | Skipper Shanto banks on experience and poise

Published - September 19, 2024 02:20 am IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto speaks during a press conference ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, on September 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto felt that as players gain experience, they can control their emotions better, and not let the moment overwhelm them.

“I think it’s because many players have been playing for 10-15 years, and they have the experience. That’s why (we) don’t get emotional,” said Shanto.

“We are thinking about our game and not what will happen if we lose or win. We are just trying to give 100% every single match. That’s why we look calm and follow every plan.”

Riding high after the historic series win in Pakistan, Shanto said his team would take the confidence from that victory but doesn’t want to focus too much on the outcome.

Despite R. Ashwin’s terrific record against left-handers and Bangladesh having four southpaws in the top-four, Shanto felt there was no need to tinker with the batting order to counter the ace off-spinner.

“Our set-up is in a good condition. Mushfiqur (Rahim) has been batting in this position (lower-order) for a long time. The top-four batters are doing well, and I do not think there is a need to change,” the 26-year-old explained.

Shanto said his team had a good bowling attack and backed his boys to adapt to any challenges thrown at them. “We have a very experienced spin-bowling attack. In the last couple of years, we have had very good pacers as well. I know they are not that experienced, but they are capable of doing it.”

