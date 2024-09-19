India vs Bangladesh first Test | India gets ready to embrace Test cricket’s slow-burn intensity

The Indian Premier League’s adrenaline surge and the historic ICC T20 World Cup triumph infused energy into the nation’s leading cricketers over the last few months and now it is time to embrace Test cricket’s slow-burn intensity.

Searing heat

A searing heat has descended upon this southern metropolis but for once Chennaiites would prefer excess warmth over afternoon showers as India takes on Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here from Thursday.

Rohit Sharma’s men last played a Test against England at Dharamshala in March and then merrily tumbled into limited-overs cricket.

A playing style reset is essential as Tests featuring Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia await.

These games, all part of the World Test Championship which India currently leads, are critical encounters.

New era

The imminent clashes will also mark the arrival of coach Gautam Gambhir’s era. The former India opener may have whetted his appetite as leading mentor during the ODIs in Sri Lanka, but Tests are the real deal.

Stepping into Rahul Dravid’s boots, Gambhir has to steer a squad in transition towards higher glory.

India, playing in its backyard, will step out as the favourite but Bangladesh, having defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the recent Test series at Rawalpindi, is keen to prove a point against the big brother.

Be it independence in 1971 or a Test debut in 2000, on both occasions, Bangladesh found India lending a massive hand. Still the urge to prove that it is in no way inferior to its larger neighbour, will lend impetus to the visitor. While Dhaka recovers from a political churn, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men continue to be invested with the role of being dispensers of hope.

Rawalpindi was part of that bouquet but Chennai now and Kanpur next may not be easy.

While India is mostly about the return of the native thanks to Rishabh Pant’s remarkable comeback from a life-threatening accident, the same theme is obvious through Virat Kohli too, who took a paternity break and missed the series against England. K.L. Rahul is back in the mix as well and Rohit now has an experienced core to fall back upon.

Appropriate resources

Be it Jasprit Bumrah as the spearhead or home boy R. Ashwin helming the spin department, the Indian skipper has appropriate resources on a surface expected to keep both the fast and slow purveyors in play.

For Bangladesh, a glimpse of the Bay of Bengal while touching down, and the fact that 10 minutes away from the venue is Greams Road with its distinctive Bengali vibe, could duplicate a sense of home. Yet, having never vanquished India in a Test while being the odd banana peel in ODIs especially during the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean, the Tigers are contending with a formidable opposition.

Veterans

In Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, there are two veterans who know what it is to surprise India, Bangladesh needs the others too like Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed to imbibe that spirit.

The teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt.), Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Richard Kettleborough; Third umpire: Christopher Brown; Match referee: Jeff Crowe.

Play starts at 9.30 a.m.

