India vs Bangladesh first Test | Every time you walk out to the park, it is a swansong: Ashwin

When asked if the game against Bangladesh that ended on Sunday could be his last one in his home town, Ashwin pondered and then explained how hard it is to predict the next Test match or the series

Published - September 23, 2024 04:34 am IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin | Photo Credit: PTI

 At 38, R. Ashwin is probably in the final phase of his career.

And with India set to host only four Tests next year (two each against South Africa and West Indies), it remains to be seen whether Chennai will get another Test soon if the usual rotation policy for venues applies.

In case Ashwin doesn’t get to add to his tally of five Tests here, the wily off-spinner can peacefully ride into the sunset knowing he scored a century, took a six-wicket haul and was the Player-of-the-Match in his final outing at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

When asked if the game against Bangladesh that ended on Sunday could be his last one in his home town, Ashwin pondered and then explained how hard it is to predict the next Test match or the series. At the same time, he also seemed at peace if it turned out to be his final bow at Chepauk.

“Yeah, quite a good question. I don’t know. What is swansong? Every time you walk out to the park, it is a swansong. You are talking about a Test match. Maybe or maybe not. Who knows,” remarked Ashwin, who clinched his 10th Player-of-the-Match award.

“Every day, every Test match I play is a big thing. Not only for me, for cricketers to go through a Test match or a series is a grind. You never know what is next regarding Tests. Because you put in that effort and must be lucky enough to get those performances, work hard, and manage your ups and downs simultaneously.”

“These are all huge challenges for any Test cricketer. So, I haven’t thought so far ahead, but if that was my swansong (in Chennai), what a swansong,” he added.

In what has already been an eventful year in terms of records, Ashwin went past Courtney Walsh’s tally of 519 scalps and is now eighth on the all-time list with 522 wickets. On how he keeps reinventing himself, Ashwin conceded it was getting challenging.

“It’s not the same as when you are 25, 30 or even 35. 38 is different to 35. Every bit of work that you put in, you have to put it doubly hard to earn the right to be there. There are challenges for me to go through. Usually, it takes a little bit longer. I just wanted to enjoy my game and be the best that I can be. I am not ambitious and want to play as long as I can,” Ashwin elaborated.

The Tamil Nadu player also said he did not want to think too far into the future, ahead of a long season with nine more Tests scheduled.

“When you look so far ahead, it can be quite deflating. You have to stack it up. There are good breaks between games. More than skill, I think it is about physically being able to go through the season, which is of utmost importance to me right now,” said Ashwin.

