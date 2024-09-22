Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto on Sunday (September 22, 2024) threw his weight behind the struggling Shakib Al Hasan and said the country's greatest all-rounder is doing everything in his capacity to regain his form with the ball.

In the opening match against India at Chepauk, which Bangladesh lost by a huge margin of 280 runs, the 37-year-old Shakib logged his most expensive bowling figures in his Test career, leaking 129 runs in 21 overs while failing to take a single wicket across two innings.

It was the fifth time in his career that he went wicketless in a Test match after bowling at least 20 overs.

"Very brave question. Masha Allah!" the Bangladesh skipper responded when asked about a struggling Shakib's place in the Test team.

"As a captain, honestly, I look at how much hard work a player is putting into his game.

He (Shakib) is doing everything possible to get his form back," Shanto told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"Whether he is struggling enough to make a comeback (for me what is important is that) what is their intention towards the team and how much he is willing to give to the team," he said.

"I look at these things mainly. Some people might think that I am saying it because the question is about Shakib bhai. I try to look at everyone in the same way, whether it is, from Nahid Rana to Mushfiq bhai.

"More than whether he is scoring runs or not, I look at how is his preparation. What is his thinking about the team. I am happy with the way that every member of this Test squad has prepared and been willing to give to the team," the skipper added.

Shanto justified his decision to not bowl Shakib enough in the first innings as the pacers were doing their job well.

"I didn't really need him (Shakib) in the first innings, seeing how the three pace bowlers were doing. Miraz too was bowling well. It was my plan to keep the fast bowlers on for longer. We took six wickets quickly too," he said.

While commentating, former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik revealed that Shakib had discomfort on his spinning finger and shoulder, having undergone a surgery on his bowling finger.

The Bangladesh star suffered a left index finger injury during the ODI World Cup last year, and sat out for the match against India during the tournament due to a shoulder issue.

Shanto said, "His ( Shakib's) finger was taped. He was bleeding from his finger from the last time he was hit there.

"I don't feel comfortable talking about a player's individual performance. This is a team game, and only a whole team's contribution makes it possible to win a game."

'We have to focus on our strengths'

Despite the hammering they received in the opener of the two-match series, Shanto expressed confidence of a comeback in the second game in Kanpur.

"They (India) have all quality bowlers -- spin and pace both, but we cannot think too much about their strength," he told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"We have to really focus on our strengths and believe in ourselves about how we can contribute to the team. I believe there are a lot of experienced players in our side, and I hope they will come back stronger." Speaking about the learnings from this Test, Shanto said it was essential for their top- order to fire but the batters just caved in in their first innings, which dashed his team's hopes of challenging the formidable hosts.

"I think it was very important learning wise. In first innings batting, especially top of the order, we must be a little careful as we need to put in some runs.

"And, going forward, I think all the batters think that they can bounce back. So, we will see." Starting from their overnight 158 for four on the fourth morning, Bangladesh were bundled out for 234 in their second innings as Ravichandran Ashwin scythed through their line-up with brilliant figures of 6/88.

"Today, I think the morning session was very tough. The way all the (Indians) bowlers bowled was really well," he continued.

"But, I think Shakib batted really well, and we tried to contribute to the team by trying to bat as long as we could, and that is one positive thing about today's morning session. After that, I think we didn't bat well." Shanto was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 82 in the team's second innings.

"The way I batted — that is how I bat, especially in these conditions and against quality spinners. I was very clear with my plans. I think everyone has a different plan, and I hope they will plan differently next match," he signed off.

