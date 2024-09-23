GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India vs Bangladesh first Test | Ashwin leads the charge as India kicks off home season with a dominant win

The off-spinner’s six for 88 ensures Rohit’s men dismiss Bangladesh in no time on day four; the visitor’s fight, led by skipper Najmul’s 82, ends at 234 as the host registers a thumping 280-run win

Published - September 23, 2024 04:17 am IST - Chennai

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
R. Ashwin bowling action during the match between India vs Bangladesh IDFC first Test match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

R. Ashwin bowling action during the match between India vs Bangladesh IDFC first Test match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

With the indulgent dexterity of tucking into a Sunday morning brunch, India dismantled Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. On the fourth day, the lone point of interest was centred around how long the visitor would resist a seemingly inevitable defeat.

That question was answered well before the crockery was set for lunch as India needed a mere 24.5 overs to pocket the remaining six wickets. The target of 515 remained unsurmountable and Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men were bowled out for 234 in the second innings while the host won by 280 runs.

The penultimate day with its foregone conclusion still drew in the crowds as 15,365 fans trooped into the venue. Resuming at the overnight 158 for four, Bangladesh remained unscathed till the first drinks break as Najmul and Shakib Al Hasan hung in. The latter drove Mohammed Siraj for four and the seamer kept testing Najmul with angled deliveries and sharp words.

Soon it proved to be the proverbial lull before the storm, and one initiated by the slow art of annihilation practised by R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. At one point, Shakib charged at Jadeja, missed the line and Rishabh Pant failed to effect a stumping. On 17 then, Shakib did not last long as Ashwin drew an edge that Yashasvi Jaiswal caught well in the close-in cordon.

Placed at 194 for five, Bangladesh added 40 runs while the wickets kept tumbling. Litton Das feathered Jadeja straight to an exultant Rohit Sharma at first slip. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave the charge to Ashwin and found Jadeja waiting in the deep. And from the other end, skipper Najmul watched in dismay.

Having played some lovely strokes besides remaining patient, the batter (82) then tried to loft one off Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah scrambled to pouch a good catch. The tail wilted immediately with some wild swipes and Man-of-the-Match Ashwin bagged a six-for.

These wickets in tandem with his remarkable first innings ton, made this Chepauk encounter yet another special outing at home for the local boy. A few waves to the stands were Ashwin’s way of expressing gratitude in what may be his last Test in his backyard.

India leads the two-match series at 1-0 with the second and final Test commencing at Kanpur on September 27. Bangladesh came in with a 2-0 Test series triumph in Pakistan but taking on India in its backyard is never easy. Over the last few decades, many pedigreed squads have learnt it the hard way and now it was time for the eastern neighbour to imbibe some tough lessons.

