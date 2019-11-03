India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 scorecard | Shakib's absence no bar as Bangladesh registers first T20I victory over India

Mushfiqur Rahim scored a smashing 60* off 43, including four straight boundaries in the penultimate over, as Bangladesh complete a historic run chase to register their first ever victory against India in international T20s, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Bangladesh won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

If there was ever a time for Bangladesh to beat India in a series, of any format, it is now.

Bangladesh cricket players during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium, a day before their T20 match against India, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Though India remains the favourite in the three-match T20 series beginning on Sunday at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground, Bangladesh has reasons to see this as an opportunity to come out stronger.

The biggest reason for the visiting team’s optimism is, its batting-depth seems capable of handling India’s not-so experienced pace options. Secondly, the out-of-form opener Shikhar Dhawan and an unsettled middle-order are clear targets to push India on the backfoot.

Though India appears clearly superior in longer formats, the gap between these teams appears very slim in T20 contests. Although, India enjoys an 8-0 record, Bangladesh has often come within strike without landing the knockout punch.

