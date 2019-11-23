Ind vs Ban first day-night Test: Batting under lights challenging, says Pujara

Ishant Sharma’s ‘special’ delivery which he has developed recently has come in for praise from teammates.

“That is something which he has worked on and he is able to use this delivery both against the right- and left-handers. He generally bowls into the right-handers, but this delivery is something that moves away after pitching,” said Cheteshwar Pujara here on Saturday.

“This is something he has learnt and we saw him bowl it in the previous Test in Indore too. Given the kind of length he is bowling, it is difficult to bat against,” said Pujara of Ishant who has picked up nine wickets in the Eden Test so far.

About batting in a day-night Test, Pujara said the pink ball posed more problems under lights. “Batting is quite challenging under lights. The first session is a bit easier as it is under sunlight, but under lights the ball starts to swing a little more,” revealed Pujara.

When asked to compare his experience with the SG ball used in this Test and the Kookaburra ball, the India No. 3 said the former was helpful to both the pacers and spinners. “The SG swings a bit more than the Kookaburra, but both come on to the bat. SG also helps the spinners more than the Kookaburra and we saw Taijul and Ashwin doing well with it,” said Pujara.