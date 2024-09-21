GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India vs Bangladesh Test: Gill, Pant score fifties, power India to 432-run lead at lunch on day 3

Shubman Gill (86 batting) and Rishabh Pant (82 batting) scored unbeaten half-centuries

Updated - September 21, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century with Rishabh Pant on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

India’s Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century with Rishabh Pant on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings to extend their overall lead to 432 runs against Bangladesh on the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Shubman Gill (86 batting) and Rishabh Pant (82 batting) scored unbeaten half-centuries and were at the crease at lunch, having stitched together a 138-run partnership.

On Friday, Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

India had made 376 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India: 376 and 205/3 in 51 overs (Shubman Gill 86 batting, Rishabh Pant 82 batting) vs Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

Published - September 21, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.