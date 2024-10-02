India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test : This bowling attack is quite special and I hope that this legacy is taken forward, says Ashwin

R. Ashwin hailed India’s current bowling riches and hoped that the legacy of the current generation would inspire the next set of bowlers to take it forward.

“Each of those bowlers that bowl alongside me has the ability to hold on to a game, bowl with discipline and yet produce wicket-taking balls,” said Ashwin, who clinched a record-equalling 11th Player-of-the-Series award for his all-round effort.

Belief

“It is not just their ability alone. It is also the belief of the entire team. When Rohit says that you make 400 to try and make a game out of it, it tells you that the captain believes the bowlers will get the job done. These bowlers have done it day in and day out. And they have the ability to pick 20 wickets. The bowling attack is quite special, and I hope that this legacy of bowling is taken forward,” he added.

Explaining how India fashioned this remarkable win in under two days, Ashwin revealed that the aim was to have at least 70 to 80 overs to bowl out Bangladesh again.

“When we gathered inside, he mentioned that we would go hammer and tongs and try to make 400 runs in probably 50 overs. In that bargain, if we got bowled out of less than 200, it was okay because we made a game of it. Saying that is one, and when he said that, we knew how Yashasvi would play. But Rohit walked out and tonked the first ball for a six.”

“When you walk the talk, I think the dressing room has no choice but to follow that pattern. We had 50 runs in three overs, and there was no looking,” Ashwin remarked.

When asked about breaking Muttiah Muralitharan’s record for most Player of the Series awards, the 38-year-old insisted that cherishing memories is more important than records.

“I do not have an answer for that. But I would like to do it at a special occasion,” said Ashwin. “Probably if I end up with that, it’s great. But these are not things that motivate me any more, honestly. For me, the love of the game is something that I have harped upon repeatedly. It makes a world of difference for me to enjoy what I do. I am so glad I have gotten here. I would like to retain that happiness.”

