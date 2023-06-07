ADVERTISEMENT

WTC Final Day 1 | India wins toss, sends Australia in to bat first

June 07, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

India picked a lone spinner in all-rounder R. Jadeja, while K.S. Bharat retained his place as the wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan. R. Ashwin left out.

Reuters

K.S. Bharat retained his place as the wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan for India in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
WTC Final | Australia captain Cummins hopes oil protesters won't disrupt play

EDITORIAL | A climax at the summit: on the World Test Championship in London today

India picked a lone spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while K.S. Bharat retained his place as the wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan.

“It is tough to leave Ashwin out,” Rohit said. “He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions.”

Rahane back

The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia who are playing their first WTC final.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
India no longer taken lightly by Australia, has earned respect as Test team: Virat Kohli

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he too would have preferred to bowl first on a wicket that promised considerable bounce.

Scott Boland replaced injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad.

“It (pitch) looks like it’s got a little bit of grass. I’m sure he’ll be a weapon,” Cummins said of Boland’s inclusion.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US