Ind vs Aus at CWG | India win toss, opt to bat against Australia

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. File. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Birmingham: July 29, 2022 15:36 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 15:36 IST

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia as women’s T20 cricket makes it debut in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

The two sides are facing off in their in their preliminary round group A match. Pacer Meghna Singh will be debuting for India.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

