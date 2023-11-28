ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs AUS third T20I | Australia wins toss; opts to bowl against India

November 28, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Guwahati

Australia made four changes to its side while India brought in Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar

PTI

Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his Australian counterpart Mathew Wade during the toss at the third Twenty20 international in Guwahati on November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their third T20I in Guwahati on November 28.

Eyeing to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, India made a solitary change to their line-up, bringing in Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar, who has taken a break for his marriage.

Deepak Chahar has been named his replacement, following a six-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia brought in Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

The teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Wade (c/wk), Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha and Kane Richardson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Twenty20

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US