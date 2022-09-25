India vs Australia, 3rd T20 | India wins toss, opts to field

PTI Hyderabad:
September 25, 2022 18:59 IST

Rohit Sharma, captain of India, prior to game three of the T20 International series between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20 International against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Both sides made one change each from their last playing eleven.

Rishabh Pant made way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India while Josh Inglis came in for Sean Abbott for the visitors.

Deepak Hooda wasn't available for selection for this game owing to a back injury, according to BCCI.

The three-match series is levelled 1-1.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

