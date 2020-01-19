Live | India vs Australia 3rd ODI scorecard

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI here on Sunday.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding ODI.

Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.