Live | India vs Australia 3rd ODI scorecard

Australian Cricketer Mamus Labuschagne in action during the match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Australian Cricketer Mamus Labuschagne in action during the match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G.P.

more-in

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI here on Sunday.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding ODI.

Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

 

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 4:31:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-australia-third-odi-live-scorecard-commentary/article30599570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY