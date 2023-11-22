IND vs AUS T20Is | There’s always light at the end of the tunnel, says Suryakumar Yadav

November 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

On the eve of his first series as India captain, Suryakumar Yadav was in good spirits despite the heartbreak of the World Cup final against Australia three days ago.

“It is disappointing, but in the end when you look back at the journey it was a great campaign. Every member, not only the players but even the support staff and the whole of India, was proud of how everyone displayed their talent on the ground. The brand of cricket which we played throughout the tournament is a positive we can be very proud of,” said Suryakumar.

On the challenges of playing a series soon after the final, he said, “It is difficult. It will take time. I mean, it can’t be that you get up the next morning and you forget everything that happened. We would have loved to win. But then, as you say, when you get up there’s always sunrise again and light at the end of the tunnel. You have to forget it and move on. It’s a fresh team. New boys, great energy and looking forward.”

Suryakumar also added the way Rohit Sharma led from the front with his attacking game will have a lasting impact on the side. “What he’s done in the World Cup will set an example. He walked the talk. What we spoke about in the team meetings, he did the same thing on the ground, and hopefully, we will try to replicate the same.”

With Australia holding the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup, the team can have all three ICC crowns if it wins the T20 World Cup next year.

When asked about the importance of this series in that context, skipper Matthew Wade said, “Yeah, absolutely. We let the boys celebrate and let that victory soak in. Then, the attention shifts toward the T20 World Cup.

“There are only 11 games, so for guys to get opportunities here and try and cement a spot into that squad is at the top of the mind.

“It is a great opportunity for the younger players and seniors like myself to get out here and play for Australia again.”

