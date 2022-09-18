India vs Australia, T20 series | Mohammed Shami out due to COVID-19, Umesh Yadav called back

“Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild”

PTI New Delhi
September 18, 2022 01:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of Mohammed Shami with Umesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Shami's T20I cricket comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of the Australia series startingg in Mohali from September 20.

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

Also read | Loving the challenge of batting at No. 4, says Suryakumar

"Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against South Africa.

"We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There is 10 days before that series starts. So we are more than hopeful you can say," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

But 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of fairytale in this format as his county stint with MIddlesex was cut short by a quadriceps injury.

He was in terrific form during the first leg of IPL 2022 for KKR when he swung the ball at a great pace.

For Middlesex, he had a terrific Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in seven List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," the source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Twenty20
cricket
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app