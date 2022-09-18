India vs Australia, T20 series | Mohammed Shami out due to COVID-19, Umesh Yadav called back

File photo of Mohammed Shami with Umesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Mohammed Shami's T20I cricket comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of the Australia series startingg in Mohali from September 20.

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

"Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against South Africa.

"We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There is 10 days before that series starts. So we are more than hopeful you can say," he said.

But 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of fairytale in this format as his county stint with MIddlesex was cut short by a quadriceps injury.

He was in terrific form during the first leg of IPL 2022 for KKR when he swung the ball at a great pace.

For Middlesex, he had a terrific Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in seven List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," the source said.