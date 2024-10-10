India U-19 vs Australia U-19 | Spinners hold sway as India U-19 canters to win

In what can be best described as a riveting day of cricket, where rain stopped play for 50 minutes, an opposing captain scored a sensational century, two India spinners bowled out Australia, Twice, as the India U-19 team thrashed Australia U-19 by an innings and 120 runs on day three of the second Youth ‘Test’ at the M.A. Chidambaram here on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 142 for three, Oliver Peake (117, 199b, 16x4, 1x6) started aggressively smashing leg-spinner Mohamed Enaan for a boundary straight down the ground and pacer Chetan Sharma for three fours before rain halted play.

Once play resumed, he drove and cut in front of the wicket and behind the wicket as he led Australia’s fightback before he reached a well-deserved hundred.

Off-spinner Anmoljeet provided India the breakthrough when he dismissed Alex Lee Young (66, 141b, 9x4) breaking the 166-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Christian Howe walked back to a superb direct hit from K.P. Karthikeya stationed at mid-off as Australia lost half its side at the stroke of lunch.

Anmoljeet sent back Peake immediately after the break who was looking to go ariel only to find a leaping Nikhil at covers as Samarth peppered Aidan O’Connor with short deliveries before he had him caught at slip.

Ollie Patterson became Anmoljeet’s fourth scalp as Enaan picked up Lachlan Ranaldo and Vishwa Ramkumar as Australia was bowled out for 277 in its first innings.

On a turning and uneven surface, India rightly enforced the follow-on as Enaan sent back Riley Kingsell and Anmoljeet quickly dismissed Simon Budge and Peake leaving Australia in trouble at 41 for three.

Between overs 11 to 24 it was a procession. Australia was reduced to 68 for eight. First Alex gifted his wicket to a brilliant direct hit at the non-strikers’ end. Anmoljeet dismissed Howe and Enaan had Aidan stumped.

Patterson did not last long and Hogan’s resistance came to an end when Anmoljeet rattled both their stumps. Chetan got Vishwa bowled to a delivery that kept low as Anmoljeet picked up Ranaldo for his fifth victim as India romped home in style.

The scores: Ind U-19 492 bt Aus U-19 277 in 80.2 overs (Oliver Peake 117, Alex Lee Young 66, Mohamed Enaan 4/60, Anmoljeet 4/72) & f/o 95 in 31.3 overs (Mohamed Enaan 3/37, Anmoljeet 5/32).