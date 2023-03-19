ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI | Australia win toss, opt to field first

March 19, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rohit Sharma comes back in the team along with Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan miss out

ANI

Australia captain Steve Smith. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decided to field first in the second ODI match at Y.S. Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

In the first ODI match, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja managed to secure a 5-wicket victory for India. Australia fought back in the second innings as they managed to pick up four wickets in quick succession. But, Rahul and Jadeja's unbeaten knocks of 75(91)* and 45(69)* unsettled Australian bowlers and secured the victory for India. Australia will be keen to make comeback in the second ODI to stay alive in the three-match series.

Steve Smith said at the toss," We will have a bowl. Different surface, been under covers for a while, might do something. Just a partnership through the middle would have helped us. It's good learning for us, playing on these surfaces. Ellis comes in for Maxwell who has pulled up a bit sore and Carey is back for Inglis."Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are.

Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in. If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first."

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Crossword+

