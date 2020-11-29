India vs Australia | Rahul backs bowlers

Rahul.

He feels it’s different conditions and format compared to the IPL in the UAE.

Despite India’s bowling unit conceding 763 runs in the first two games, vice-captain K.L. Rahul backed it to the hilt.

“I wouldn’t say that they’re struggling. It’s different conditions, different formats. The pitches in the UAE were way different from the one here. The challenge is to adapt to the conditions quickly... you also have to admit that the opposition batsmen played really well,” said Rahul at the virtual media interaction on Sunday.

“We haven’t done a whole lot wrong. It’s a learning curve for us... we have to think how we can do better when we play on such good batting wickets.”

Pandya bowls again

The only bright spot was Hardik Pandya’s performance with the ball. The all-rounder, who bowled for the first time after recovering from back surgery, got the important wicket of Steve Smith.

“Refreshing, isn’t it! He starts bowling, takes a lot of load off the skipper and the team,” Rahul said. “Knowing Hardik, he loves to get into a contest and contribute for the team. It sets up the rest of the series well.”