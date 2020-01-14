Starc takes three wickets as Australia bow out India for 255 in 1st ODI

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc scalped three batsmen as Australia bundled out India for 255 in 49.1 over after electing to bowl in the opening match of the ODI series, here on Tuesday.

India did not drop any of its three openers — Rohit Sharma (10) Shikhar Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47) — with skipper Virat Kohli (16) deciding to bat at number at four.

When Dhawan and Rahul were at the crease, India were cruising towards a big total but their dismissal in space of 10 balls affected their run-rate. They raised a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

The hosts struggled to raise any substantial partnership after that but Kuldeep Yadav’s useful 17-run cameo help the team cross the 250-run mark.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been under the scanner for some time, yet again frittered away a good start, scoring 28 off 33 balls.

The Wankhede stadium track offered good bounce to Australia pacers, who were willing to be patient and were rewarded for being disciplined.

India: 255 all out in 49.1 overs. (S Dhawan 74, KL Rahul 47; M Strac 3/56, P Cummins 2/44, K Richardson 2/43).

Scoreboard

India:

Rohit Sharma c Warner b Starc 10

Shikhar Dhawan c Agar b Pat Cummins 74

Lokesh Rahulc Steven Smith b Agar 47

Virat Kohli c & b Zampa 16

Shreyas Iyerc Alex Carey b Starc 4

Rishabh Pant c Turner b Pat Cummins 28

Ravindra Jadeja c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson 25

Shardul Thakur b Starc 13

Mohammed Shamic Alex Carey b Kane Richardson10

Kuldeep Yadav run out 17

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (lb-3, w-8) 11

Total: 255 all out in 49.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 13-1, 134-2, 140-3, 156-4, 164-5, 213-6, 217-7, 229-8, 255-9

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-56-3, Pat Cummins 10-1-44-2, Kane Richardson 9.1-0-43-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-53-1, Ashton Agar 10-1-56-1.