HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs AUS first T20I | India wins toss; opts to bowl against Australia

India are playing two spinners in Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, leaving out Washington Sundar.

November 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

PTI
Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his Australian counterpart Mathew Wade

Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his Australian counterpart Mathew Wade | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam on November 23.

India are playing two spinners in Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, leaving out Washington Sundar. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna form their three-pronged pace attack.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade has rested Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Travis Head, who were part of the ODI World Cup-winning side.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

Related Topics

Twenty20

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.