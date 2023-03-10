ADVERTISEMENT

AUS vs IND 4th Test, Day 2 | Australia reach 347-4 at lunch

March 10, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Opener Usman Khawaja continued to bat with determination, reaching 150 while Cameron Green (95) too inched closer to a hundred

PTI

Australia’s Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja during Fourth Test India vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia reached 347 for four at lunch on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Resuming at 255 for 4, opener Usman Khawaja continued to bat with determination, reaching 150 while Cameron Green (95) too inched closer to a hundred as the duo added another 92 runs to consolidate Australia's position.

The two were at the crease when the umpires called lunch.

The Indian bowlers had a tough time in the morning session as they returned wicketless.

Brief Scores:

Australia first innings: 347 for 4 in 119 overs (Usman Khawaja 150 not out, Cameron Green 95 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/84).

CONNECT WITH US