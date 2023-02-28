HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything: Rohit Sharma

Rahul, who has failed to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test innings, was removed as vice-captain following the second Test in Delhi, raising hopes of a change for the remaining two games

February 28, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Indore

PTI
Indian captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference ahead of the 3rd Test match between India and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on February 28, 2023.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference ahead of the 3rd Test match between India and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India skipper Rohit Sharma kept the KL Rahul versus Shubman Gill debate open on the eve of the third Test, saying former's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything and the management will continue to back the players with "potential".

Rohit and Gill batted in adjacent nets in the optional practice on Tuesday while Rahul chose to stay back in the hotel with the majority of the squad.

Both Gill and Rahul had batted simultaneously during the training session on Monday.

Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests while Gill has been waiting patiently for his opportunity in red-ball cricket after a sensational season in limited overs cricket.

Rahul, who has failed to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test innings, was removed as vice-captain following the second Test in Delhi, raising hopes of a change for the remaining two games.

Rohit kept the suspense going till the very end.

ALSO READ
India vs Australia, 3rd Test | Ravi Shastri bats for Shubman Gill in playing XI

"I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves,” Rohit said in a media interaction.

"Being vice captain or otherwise doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn't indicate anything."

When asked the preparation of both Gill and Rahul, the skipper added: "As far as Gill and KL Rahul are concerned, that is how they train before any game. Today was optional training session for the entire group. Whoever wanted to come they came.

"As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility."

India lead the four-match series 2-0 and a win here will guarantee them a place in the World Test Championship final in June.

Related Topics

Test cricket / cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.