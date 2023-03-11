India vs Australia 3rd ODI ticket sales announced

March 11, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - Chennai

A new look M.A. Chidambaram Stadium awaits fans when they walk into witness the third one-day international between Indian and Australia on March 22. This will be the first international game after the renovation works at the ground’s pavilion end.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the new pavilion stand on March 17 in the presence of Udayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, N. Srinivasan, former Chairman of ICC and President of BCCI, TNCA and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The new pavilion gallery is set to be named after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi and called the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Stand’.

Meanwhile, tickets for the game will go on sale online from March 13. The tickets will be sold on Paytm and www.insider.in. Tickets will be sold in person at the stadium on March 18 from 11 a.m.

The TNCA has also identified seats in the ‘I’ lower stand for physically challenged Patrons requiring a wheelchair to access the stadium. These seats will only be reserved for physically- challenged patrons.

Public car park and two-wheeler parking are available for ticket holders on a first-come-first-serve basis at the following places: Kalaivanar Arangam Parking Area, PWD Parking Area - opposite V. Pattabiraman Gate on Wallajah road, Madras University Campus, Omundurar Medical College Campus.

Ticket rates (online sale from March 13): I / J / K Lower: Rs 3,000; I / J / K Upper Rs 1,500; C / D / E A/c Hospitality Box: Rs 5,000; I / J Hospitality Box Rs 6,000; G Hospitality Box: Rs 10,000; F / H Hospitality Box: Rs 8,000; F Lower Hospitality Box: Rs 5,000.

Counter sales (March 18): C / D / E Lower: Rs 1,200.

