Ind vs Aus 2nd Test | Australia opt to bat, Shreyas back in India XI

February 17, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - New Delhi

Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI, while Australia made a couple of changes for the 2nd Test in Delhi

PTI

Rohit Sharma of India and Pat Cummins of Australia at the toss during day one of the 2nd Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.

Australia made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI. Matthew Renshaw and Scott Boland miss out.

Australia are playing with just one pacer, their captain Pat Cummins.

India lead the four-match series 1-0 having won the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

Teams

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

