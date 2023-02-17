Ind vs Aus 2nd Test | Australia opt to bat, Shreyas back in India XI

February 17, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - New Delhi

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.

Australia made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI. Matthew Renshaw and Scott Boland miss out.

A special landmark 👌



A special cricketer 👍



A special hundred 💯



Congratulations to @cheteshwar1 as he plays his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test 👏 👏



Well done 🙌 🙌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindiapic.twitter.com/c5tXFVuhDI — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Australia are playing with just one pacer, their captain Pat Cummins.

India lead the four-match series 1-0 having won the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

Teams

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.