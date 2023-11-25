ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs AUS T20Is | I have a role in the team and a clear mindset: Tilak Varma

November 25, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

S. Dipak Ragav

Tilak Varma addressing the press conference ahead of the second T20I match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Though Tilak could not make a big impact in the first match as he got out trying to attack Tanveer Sangha, the youngster felt he would continue to back his strength.

“My mindset was that because a leg-spinner (Sangha) was bowling, I wanted to take charge as we needed ten runs per over.

“For the fast bowlers, a settled batter in Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) was batting and knew he could (take them on).

“So that over I wanted to charge (against) the leg-spinner,” said Tilak about his game plan. “I have a role in the team playing at No. 5, and I have a clear mindset. If it is in my arc, I will go; otherwise, I will rotate,” he added.

Standout bowler

Meanwhile, in a match in which more than 400 runs were scored, Australia’s Jason Behrendorff was the standout bowler with a spell of 4-1-25-1.

“I tried to see if there was any swing up front, which there was, and it is my main strength.

“Then, line-wise, we are trying to be a bit straighter as width in India can travel to the fence pretty quickly,” said Behrendorff.

