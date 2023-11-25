HamberMenu
IND vs AUS T20Is | I have a role in the team and a clear mindset: Tilak Varma

November 25, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

S. Dipak Ragav
Tilak Varma addressing the press conference ahead of the second T20I match between India and Australia.

Tilak Varma addressing the press conference ahead of the second T20I match between India and Australia.

Though Tilak could not make a big impact in the first match as he got out trying to attack Tanveer Sangha, the youngster felt he would continue to back his strength.

“My mindset was that because a leg-spinner (Sangha) was bowling, I wanted to take charge as we needed ten runs per over.

“For the fast bowlers, a settled batter in Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) was batting and knew he could (take them on).

ALSO READ:  India will look to fix bowling issues, and extend the lead

“So that over I wanted to charge (against) the leg-spinner,” said Tilak about his game plan. “I have a role in the team playing at No. 5, and I have a clear mindset. If it is in my arc, I will go; otherwise, I will rotate,” he added.

Standout bowler

Meanwhile, in a match in which more than 400 runs were scored, Australia’s Jason Behrendorff was the standout bowler with a spell of 4-1-25-1.

“I tried to see if there was any swing up front, which there was, and it is my main strength.

“Then, line-wise, we are trying to be a bit straighter as width in India can travel to the fence pretty quickly,” said Behrendorff.

