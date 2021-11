ICC T20 World Cup | Afghanistan opts to bowl against India, R. Ashwin in white ball playing XI after four years

Afghanistan's captain Mohammad Nabi, right, smiles after winning the toss as India's captain Virat Kohli, left, looks on during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi

03 November 2021 19:31 IST

Suryakumar Yadav, having recovered from back spasm, is back in pace of Ishan Kishan

Afghanistan opted to bowl against India in an all-important Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin will play his first white ball game in four years in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, who has a left-calf issue while Suryakumar Yadav, having recovered from back spasm, is back in pace of Ishan Kishan.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.