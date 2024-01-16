IND vs AFG T20Is | Haven’t thought about who plays the World Cup, focus is on giving our best: Arshdeep Singh

January 16, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

India may have already sewed up the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan — its 15th on the trot at home — but speedster Arshdeep Singh believes scorelines do not have an effect on how the team approaches international games.

“We don’t think that because the score is 2-0, the series is over,” the left-arm bowler said on Tuesday ahead of the last tie here. “It’s about trying to improve by 1 or 2 per cent every match and developing new skills. The main motive is to play as per the conditions, get used to the ground and adapt quickly.”

This will be India’s 10th and final T20I as part of the preparations for the T20 World Cup in the United States of America and the Caribbean in June. Arshdeep stated that the bilateral matches have helped define specific roles for specific players.

“When there is clarity, you come up with good performances. This match will also be the same. Players will then go to the IPL, play in the same positions and contribute to their franchises. We haven’t thought as far as the World Cup and who plays where. The focus now is for whoever gets a chance to give their best.”

Mission 2024

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said that the series against India marked the start of their focus towards the T20 World Cup too. “We haven’t played a lot of T20 recently,” the Englishman quipped.

“As a side, we take a while to get going. We saw ourselves build towards that 50-over World Cup with the Asia Cup and the series before that. And that’s what I’m looking to build on here. We are sort of getting better in parts. Hopefully tomorrow we can get it all together.”

