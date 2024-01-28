ADVERTISEMENT

India v England 1st Test | India need 231 to win after England all out for 420

January 28, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Ollie Pope had a fantastic day in Hyderabad; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin shine for India

Reuters

England’s Ollie Pope walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, bowled out by India’s Jasprit Bumrah | Photo Credit: Reuters

England were all out for 420 in their second innings, setting India 231 to win the opening test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Ollie Pope was the last England batter out at the stoke of lunch on day four after his sublime 196, which contained 21 fours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

England risked defeat inside three days before vice-captain Pope dug his heels in to produce one of the finest knocks by a touring batter in India.

He got strong support from the England tail with Rehan Ahmed (28) and Tom Hartley (34) producing useful cameos to set India a tricky target on a spinning track.

England’s Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley during the match against India in Hyderabad on Jan 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah (4-41) dismissed Ahmed after play resumed on day four, but debutant Hartley continued to frustrate the home side while Pope continued accumulating runs at the other end. Pope got a life on 186 when KL Rahul dropped him in the slip off Mohammed Siraj.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-126) eventually dismissed Hartley and Bumrah ended Pope's vigil when he uprooted the off-stump after the batter had attempted a reverse-scoop.

Jack Leach was seen hobbling, having injured his knee while fielding but England will hope the left-arm spinner is available to bowl.

The tourists will also take heart from Joe Root's first-innings figures of 4-79 in the part-time spinner's role.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Test cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US