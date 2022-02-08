India Under-19 champions back home

NEW DELHI

The squad took the long flight back from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru.

The India U-19 squad returned homeon Tuesday after winning a record-extending fifth World Cup trophy.

The players are to be felicitated by the BCCI, most likely on Wednesday, at Ahmedabad.

Since the ICC makes travel arrangements for all participating teams, the Indian contingent flew economy class, which is the norm, but it made travel all the more tedious.

NCA chief V.V.S. Laxman, who was also part of the squad in the West Indies, travelled separately with the selectors and five reserve players who were rushed to the Caribbean after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp before the second league game against Ireland.

India had beaten England in the final.