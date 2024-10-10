India U-19 vs Australia U-19 | Anmoljeet savours a five-wicket haul on debut

In a battle between two teenagers playing for their country, one scored a superb century but ended up on the losing side, while the other spun his team to victory with his first-ever five-for.

Australia U-19’s captain Oliver Peake and India’s Anmolpreet Singh have been standout performers for their respective teams. Both players shared their thoughts on the match with the media afterward.

“We were trying to bat for as long as we could. The pitch progressively got worse, the bounce was very low, and it was getting very difficult to bat, but their spinners were too good today. In the second innings, we didn’t adapt well quick enough, maybe playing 135 overs earlier, we were fatigued, probably that’s the reason for the collapse,” said Peake on the loss.

“It’s the hardest innings I’ve played and one of my proudest moments until this point, I am happy. My dad just asked me to enjoy and get around the culture and try and adapt to these conditions,” said a happy Australia U-19 skipper.

“Firstly it rained in the morning. Then looking at the way the wicket was behaving, we felt we could bowl them out. Bowling in tandem with Enaan also helped. We were helping each other. We didn’t want to do anything extra and just bowl in the right areas and they’ll get out automatically.”

“This is my debut and getting a five-wicket haul is a great feeling I just tried, that’s all.”

“I’m from Shimlapuri in Ludhiana, I practice at the Garewal Sports Academy, and I train under Harbhajan Kala, he has put in a lot of effort for me. He has worked hard on me. Even my family’s support has been immense,” expressed Anmoljeet on the win and his journey.