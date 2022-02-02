India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull says Team’s morale is good

‘Spinners’ role important as they create pressure for us’

Indian skipper Yash Dhull sounded confident ahead of the team’s semifinal clash against Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Coolidge on Wednesday.

Despite the outbreak of Covid inside the squad after the first match against South Africa, the team managed to stay unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Dhull said, “The morale was good despite the Covid outbreak. We came back and felt like we were not away at all and we will play with a positive mindset.” He also revealed that the team will have a full squad for selection.

Similarly, Australia has also been in good form with a thumping 119-run win over Pakistan in the quarterfinals. Australia’s only loss came against Sri Lanka in which it struggled against left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage who took five wickets.

It is an area that India will hope to exploit and the skipper said the spinners will play a key role in the match with the pitch expected to provide assistance as well.

“The spinners’ role is important as they create pressure for us. (Vicky) Ostwal (left-arm spinner) gets good turn and bounce and will be effective on this pitch,” said Dhull.