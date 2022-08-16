India tour of Zimbabwe | Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington Sundar
All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on August 16 received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week.
The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.
The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe,” the BCCI said in a statement.
Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.
India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting in Harare on August 18.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.