WI vs IND: Live | West Indies vs India second T20 international scorecard

India made a heavy weather of a modest run chase after debutant pacer Navdeep Saini led an impressive bowling display but still managed to beat West Indies by four wickets in their first T20 International match here on Saturday.

Chasing 96 for a win, India huffed and puffed before reaching the target with 2.4 overs to spare. None of the batsmen contributed big with opener Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 24 while captain Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey making 19 each.

Saini claimed three wickets for 17 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets to restrict West Indies to 95 for 9 after they were put to bat.

I could not believe it when I got India cap: Saini

An impressive India debut under his belt, fast bowler Navdeep Saini said he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap to play in the first T20 International against the West Indies here.

The 26-year-old Saini starred in India’s four-wicket win by taking three wickets for 17 runs on Saturday. He was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive bowling display which saw India restrict West Indies to 95 for 9.

Kohli on Saini's impressive debut

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini’s impressive spell in his India debut against the West Indies in the first T20 International at Lauderhill in Florida, U.S., has earned praise from captain Virat Kohli who described him as a raw talent with a bright future.

The 26-year-old Saini claimed three wickets for 17 runs to star in India’s four-wicket win against the Windies on Saturday. India restricted the West Indies to 95 for 9 before chasing down the target with 2.4 overs to spare.

“Yeah, Navdeep is from Delhi and he has come a long way. He plays the IPL as well and had a great season,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

