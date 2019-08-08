WI vs IND: Live | West Indies vs India first ODI scorecard

With a clean sweep in the T20 internationals, Indian team will be aiming to do the same in the ODI series against West Indies.

With a clean sweep in the T20 internationals, Indian team will be aiming to do the same in the ODI series against West Indies.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third-best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first one-day international against West Indies in Providence on Thursday.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

The line-up

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk) 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies XI: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Jason Holder (capt), 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Carlos Brathwaite, 10 Kemar Roach, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

With an air of invincibility, India return to the format that gave them a heartbreak in the not-too-distant past, facing West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series here on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third-best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

With 17 hundreds in 130 ODIs, Dhawan will rightfully take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit and like the initial matches of the World Cup, KL Rahul is likely to go back to being the No.4 batsman.

Read the full preview

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
One-day cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 8:40:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-tour-of-west-indies-west-indies-vs-india-first-one-day-international-in-guyana/article28896821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY