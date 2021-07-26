SL vs Ind second T20I | Eyes on Samson as India aims to wrap it up

Team management unlikely to change winning combination

India will want Sanju Samson to translate his phenomenal talent into consistent performances when it tries to wrap up the T20 International series against Sri Lanka by winning the second match here on Tuesday.

Having won the opening encounter, India is unlikely to change the winning combination unless the team management decides to rest Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are getting ready to link up with the red-ball team in the United Kingdom.

However, it is expected that both will play on Tuesday and be rested for the last game once India has sealed the series.

In case there is an alternative plan, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad may get a look-in.

Minor worry

The other minor worry for the team would be Hardik Pandya’s batting form. His bowling has been steady, but is nowhere near what he used to be as a skiddy pacer before his back surgery.

The Indian bowlers put up a fantastic show in the first game and Yuzvendra Chahal would like to do an encore with Varun Chakravarthy.

For Sri Lanka, the T20 series is a tougher test than the ODIs. Charith Asalanka did try to put pressure on India in the first match, but the inexperience of Dasun Shanaka’s team during crucial phases was exposed. The silver lining will be Wanindu Hasaranga’s leg-breaks which have been causing a few issues for the Indians.

The teams (from):

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-Capt.), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Capt.), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana.

Match starts at 8 p.m. IST.