SL vs IND first ODI: Sri Lanka opts to bat against India; Mohammed Shiraz makes debut for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening One-Day International here on Friday.

Asalanka said they are handing a debut to pacer Mohammed Shiraz considering the nature of the pitch.

For India, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav will be a part of the eleven, while Shivam Dube will play his first ODI since 2019.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers will wear black armbands in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who succumbed to blood cancer on Wednesday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando and Mohamed Shiraz.

